'Hindus should have more babies': Hindutva leader Sadhvi Rithambara

Kanpur: Hindutva leader Sadhvi Rithambara has urged every Hindu couple to produce four children and dedicate two of them to the nation, saying India will soon become a “Hindu Rashtra”.

Referring to Saturday's communal violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, she said “those who attacked the Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra were jealous of the progress made by the country”.

“Those who are trying to divide Hindu society through political terrorism will be razed to dust,” she said.

Addressing a Ram Mahotsav programme at Nirala Nagar on Sunday, she said Hindu women follow the principle of “Hum do, hamare do”.

“But I would like to request all Hindu couples to produce four children each. Of these, two should be dedicated to the nation, while the rest two will be for the family,” she said.

She said a Uniform Civil Code should be implemented in the country, so that there was no population imbalance.

“If there is a population imbalance in the country, the future of the country will not be good,” she said on Monday.

Asked if she has urged parents to dedicate their children to the RSS, she said, “Yes. I have asked them to dedicate them to the RSS. Make them VHP workers and also dedicate themselves to the nation.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 08:32 AM IST