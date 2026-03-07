'Hindu Refugees Have Same Right To India As PM Modi': Amit Shah Says 200 From Pakistan, Afghanistan Granted Citizenship Under CAA | VIDEO

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday announced that around 200 refugees from Pakistan and Afghanistan have been granted Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), asserting that Hindu refugees have the same right to India as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

200 Refugees Granted Citizenship Under CAA

Addressing the “Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar: Char Saal Bemisaal” event in Uttarakhand, Shah said around 200 individuals who had migrated from Pakistan and Afghanistan were granted citizenship under the CAA.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He emphasised that persecuted Hindu refugees from the two neighbouring countries deserve equal rights in India. “Hindu refugees who have come here from Afghanistan and Pakistan have the same right to the country as Prime Minister Modi,” Shah said.

Shah Targets Opposition Over CAA

The Home Minister criticised several opposition parties for opposing the CAA when it was introduced. He named parties such as the Indian National Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Trinamool Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Taking a direct swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shah said the government would continue granting citizenship to eligible refugees regardless of protests. “No matter how much you oppose it, we will grant citizenship to such people,” he said.

Push For New Criminal Laws

Shah also highlighted the transition from colonial-era legal frameworks to new laws under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

He said the government aims for the complete implementation of the new legal framework across the country by 2028, replacing several outdated laws inherited from the British era.

Read Also Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Files Rajya Sabha Nomination With Amit Shah By His Side - VIDEO

Uttarakhand Government Completes Four Years

The event marked four years of governance under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Dhami welcomed Shah and honoured him with a traditional cap representing the cultural identity of the hill state.

Shah also reflected on the movement for Uttarakhand’s statehood, praising the youth who fought to preserve the region’s culture. He credited former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the BJP leadership for playing a key role in the creation of the state.