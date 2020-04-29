Hindu America Foundation boss slams USCIRF report; says group held multiple hearings to perpetuate misinformation on India

The executive director of the Hindu America Foundation has slammed a report by the United States Commission of International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) that has listed India in its 2020 list of nations that have seen a decline in religious freedom.

Taking to Twitter, Suhag Shukla also attacked USCIRF chairperson Tony Perkins, who also heads the Family Research Council and Southern Poverty Law Centre, as being ‘anti India’.

Claiming that Perkins hired a person from Pakistan to write an anti-India report, Shukla added that the US State Department does not take USCIRF’s report seriously, given that it is not a policy making body.

She also alleged that the Perkins-led Southern Poverty Law Centre once termed yoga as an ‘obstacle to God’ and even opposed ‘Hindu prayer in Capitol’.

