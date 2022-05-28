Hindi row: 'No imposition of any language', says VP M Venkaiah Naidu as he unveils late Karunanidhi's 16-ft tall statue in Tamil Nadu

Amid the ongoing Hindi row and the allegation that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to impose the language on other states, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said there is neither imposition of any language nor there is opposition to any language. He was speaking after unveiling a 16-ft tall statue of Dravidian stalwart and five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the late M Karunanidhi, in the presence of the latter's son and state CM M K Stalin in Chennai.

"Every Indian language is very rich. We must promote our mother tongue, motherland. We should not oppose any language but we must support our language. No imposition of any language and no opposition to any language," said M Venkaiah Naidu.

The Vice President said that even if there are different ruling parties in different states, they should work together for the benefit of the people. He added that the country can never develop without the development of the states.

"We have different political parties ruling in different states. We all should work together for the benefit of people. If the state develops, the country will develop. Country can never develop without the development of the states," he said.

"In public life, politicians must respect each other. We are not enemies but we are only political rivals. This is my advice to modern politicians, you may belong to this part or that party but we all belong to this great country," he added.

