Hindi row: Members of pro-Kannada organisation detained by cops after protest against actor Ajay Devgn

Pro-Kannada activists on Thursday protested against Ajay Devgn’s remarks that “Hindi is, was and will always be India’s national language.” Ajay Devgn’s statement was in response to Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep’s statement that Hindi was longer the national language.

Miffed by Ajay Devgn’s remarks, members of the pro-Kannada group, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, raised slogans and began protesting against the actor for his controversial statement. They said, “It is unfair to call Hindi the national language of India.”

The activists were subsequently detained by the police.

This came after two former Chief Ministers of Karnataka have backed Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep after his comments on Hindi started a row with Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Wednesday, April 27.

"Hindi is no more our national language," Sudeep had said at a film launch event last week when he was asked how he viewed the record-breaking pan-India success of the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2.

Devgn, who recently starred in filmmaker SS Rajamouli's pan-India blockbuster RRR, tagged the Karnataka-based actor on Twitter and wrote, "Hindi was, is and always will be our national language."

"My brother, according to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi?" Devgn wrote in Devanagari, the Hindi script.

However, India doesn't have a national language, and Hindi and Kannada are among the 22 languages listed in the eighth schedule of the Constitution as official languages.

Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavraj Bommai, has entered this language war and defended actor Kiccha Sudeep’s statements.

He said, “What Sudeep said is indeed right. Our states were formed because of languages. Regional languages have been given importance. Everyone should respect that.”

