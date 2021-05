Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Doul Gobinda Temple and Kamakhya Temple ahead of swearing-in ceremony in Guwahati. He began the day by offering prayers and sought the blessings of the people of his constituency Jalukbari.

Himanta Biswa was elected unanimously by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislature Party, which met in Guwahati on Sunday.