Himanta Biswa Sarma Set For Second Term Oath Ceremony In Guwahati | ANI

Guwahati: Assam is set for a major political spectacle on Tuesday as Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will take oath as Chief Minister for a second consecutive term, leading the new NDA government after the alliance’s sweeping victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Veterinary College Field at Khanapara at around 11 am onwards amid elaborate security and large-scale preparations by the state administration.

The NDA secured a commanding 102 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly, while the BJP on its own comfortably crossed the majority mark, paving the way for Sarma’s return to power.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ceremony as the chief guest. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP national president Nitin Nabin are also likely to attend, along with several Union Ministers.

Altogether 22 Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from BJP and NDA-ruled states are also expected to be present, turning the ceremony into a major political gathering for the ruling alliance.

Himanta Biswa Sarma in his social media accounts said, "Happy to announce that the following four colleagues of mine will take oath as Ministers tomorrow along with me in the august presence of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Charan Boro and Ajanta Neog

I am also happy to share that Ranjit Das, Hon’ble MLA, will be our candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of them. Together, we will continue to work with full dedication for a stronger, more developed and prosperous Assam.", Sarma posted.

The Veterinary College playground has been converted into a massive event venue, with preparations continuing till late Monday night that inspected Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma himself where Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, DGP Harmeet Singh and other officials were monitoring.

A specially designed stage has been erected for the oath-taking ceremony with separate enclosures for the Prime Minister, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, senior BJP leaders and other dignitaries.

Officials said nearly one lakh people, including BJP workers, supporters and members of the public from different parts of Assam, are expected to attend the programme. Extensive barricading, security checkpoints and traffic diversions have been put in place across Khanapara and adjoining areas.

Sarma personally visited the venue on Sunday to review arrangements related to stage construction, seating, security deployment, traffic management and logistical support.

Read Also Himanta Biswa Sarma To Take Oath On May 12 As Assam CM For Second Consecutive Term

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Sources said Sarma is likely to take the oath along with a small group of ministers in the first phase. One representative each from NDA allies AGP and BPF is also expected to be inducted into the ministry.

Among the names doing the rounds are AGP president Atul Bora and one BPF MLA. The remaining cabinet expansion is expected at a later stage.

Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota has chaired several high-level meetings with senior civil and police officials to oversee preparations and security arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit.

Ahead of the ceremony, road repair work, beautification drives and decorative lighting have been carried out in several parts of Guwahati. Arrangements at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport and key city routes have also been upgraded for the arrival of top political leaders and guests.