Himalayan tragedy: Yogi Adityanath rushes three ministers to Uttarakhand

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday rushed a three-member ministerial team to Chamoli in Uttarakhand to speed up efforts in tracing 53 people from the state who are still reported missing after the tragedy.

The Chief Minister has also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakhs to the families of those who are from the state and died in the tragedy. The cremation for the victims will be arranged by the state government. The government has also issued directives for free medical treatment of those injured in flash floods.

The state government has constituted a committee, headed by Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi, to coordinate with the hill state administration over ongoing rescue operation and offer any help sought by their counterpart.

A control room has been set up at the Relief Commissioner’s office, another in Chamoli and Haridwar for effective coordination between the two governments and officials. As per information provided by the control room, about 53 people, working at the tragedy site, are still reported missing.

A government spokesman said that the state government is committed to provide all possible help to the families of the victims in tracing them alive or retrieving their bodies. The Chief Minister is in constant touch with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and offered the latter all possible help from the UP government.

The three ministers, including Suresh Rana, Dharam Singh Saini and Vijay Kashyap, will meet the Uttarakhand Chief Minister and then visit Chamoli to take stock of the situation. They will also seek help from the agencies engaged in rescue operations in tracing 53 people from UP who are still reported missing.

All District Magistrates have been directed to keep in touch with the families of victims and those who are still untraceable and keep them informed about efforts being made to rescue their relatives still trapped.