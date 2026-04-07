Himachal Pradesh: Under-Construction Bridge Collapses Due To Landslide In Chamba; No Casualties Reported | Video | PTI

Shimla:An under-construction bridge on the Holi-Kharamukha road in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district collapsed following a landslide on Tuesday morning, officials said.

No casualties have been reported.

The bridge, which was nearing completion, collapsed following a landslide and officials concerned have been instructed to visit the site, local MLA Janak Raj told PTI.

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"It would have provided an alternate all-weather route to Holi which gets cut off due to frequent landslides during heavy rains in monsoon" the MLA said.

The videos of the bridge collapse in Sinyur on the Holi-Kharamukha road in Bharmaur assembly constituency have gone viral on social media.

The tender for the bridge, which was being constructed at a cost of Rs five crore, was issued in 2023, and construction work began later.

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