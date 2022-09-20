Himachal Pradesh: Tourist fires gunshots in Shimla restaurant for denying cigarettes

Tourist fires gunshots in Shimla restaurant for denying cigarettes | Representational image

A tourist was arrested for allegedly firing gunshots in air in a restaurant located in Shimla in the early hours of Tuesday.

The man has been identified as Vishwanath, who allegedly threatened to kill a waiter and fired several rounds in the air after the latter refused to bring him food and cigarettes, citing the closing of business hours.

Vishwanath was staying in the hotel in the Chotta Shimla area where the incident happened.

"Acting on the complaint of the owner of a private hotel that a guest who stayed in his hotel had fired two rounds with his weapon at night and locked himself in the hotel room with his weapon," Monika Bhutungru, Superintendent of Shimla Police, told ANI.

Police have charged him under Sections 336, 506 (endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

"The accused has been arrested and further investigation is going on, Bhutungru added.