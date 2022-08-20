Himachal Pradesh: Kangra's Chakki bridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in state

Chakki bridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh | ANI

The Chakki bridge in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh collapsed on Saturday, Additional District Magistrate informed.

"The Chakki bridge in Kangra district collapsed today," said ADM Rohit Rathore, Kangra.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: The railway bridge on Chakki river in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district damaged due to flash flood, and collapsed today morning. The water in the river is yet to recede: Northern Railways pic.twitter.com/ApmVkwAkB8 — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022

Mandi district also saw flash flooding in the early hours on Saturday, water entered houses and shops, trapping residents and damaging vehicles parked on the road, officials said today.

The incident affected places at Balh, Sadar, Thunag, Mandi and Lamathach in the district, a bulletin by the Himachal Pradesh-State Emergency Response Support System stated.

In view of incessant rains in Mandi for the past two days and the weather forecast of heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, it has been decided that all the government and private educational institutions except colleges and ITI in Mandi district shall remain closed on August 20, district deputy commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said in an order issued on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, on Friday a cloudburst and a landslide were reported in the Mandi area of the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in isolated places today in Himachal Pradesh in the districts of Kangra, Chamba, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts.

Locals and tourists have been advised to avoid going near the rivers and streams in bad weather. The Himachal Pradesh's disaster management department has issued a warning for landslide due to heavy rains predicted in the state till August 25.