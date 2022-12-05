e-Paper Get App
Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2022: Most pollsters predict BJP to break the jinx & win except for one

The polling was held for 68 constituency seats in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, and the counting of votes is scheduled to be taken up on December 8.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 07:59 PM IST
article-image
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur | PIC/BJP Twitter account
Shimla: Ending Himachal Pradesh's nearly 40-year anti-incumbency pattern, BJP is set to break the jinx and emerge as a winner in the assembly election in the state, according to exit polls. ALSO READ: Delhi MCD Exit Poll Results: Landslide victory for Kejriwal-led AAP, BJP to be ousted after 15 years

While in its first stint in the state, polls predicted that AAP would not make much impact in the 68-member assembly. 

Most exit polls have predicted a BJP victory, except for the India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll that has given a slight edge to the Congres

Check the exit poll numbers by various pollsters below:

  • The India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll

    BJP: 24 to 34 seats

    Congress: 28 to 33 

  • The Times Now-Veto Exit Poll

    BJP: 34-42 seats
    Congress: 24-32 seats
    AAP: 0 seat

  • Zee News

    BJP: 35-40

    Congress: 20-25

  • The Republic P-Marq exit poll 

    BJP: 34 to 39 seats

    Congress: 28 to 33

  • News X-Jan Ki Baat

    BJP 32-40, Cong 27-34

    AAP - 0, Oth 1-2

  • INDIA TV SURVEY

    BJP 35-40, Cong 26-31

    AAP 0, OTH 0-3 Seats

  • INDIA TODAY -AXIS MY INDIA

    BJP 24-34, Cong 30-40,

    AAP 0, OTH 4-8 Seats

article-image

The Election Commission had allowed the publication of the results of exit polls for Himachal Pradesh Assembly election from 6.30 pm on Monday after Gujarat held its second phase of polling.

Earlier on November 13, the Election Commission of India prohibited the conduct of any exit poll and publishing the result of exit polls from November 12 to December 5, 2022.

The Commission notified the period from 8:00 am on November 12 to 5.30 pm on December 5 as the period during which conducting any exit poll and publishing results will be prohibited.

The polling was held for 68 constituency seats in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, and the counting of votes is scheduled to be taken up on December 8.

The state recorded around 74.54 per cent voter turnout, per an official Election Commission announcement. 

(With inputs from agencies)

article-image

