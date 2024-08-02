Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: 4 Dead, 49 Missing; Rescue Operations Still Underway

Rescue operations underway in Himachal Pradesh after the cloudburst | X

At least four people have died in the incidents of cloudbursts in the state of Himachal Pradesh. The disaster occurred amidst the heavy rainfall on Friday which left over 50 people trapped. According to State Minister Rajesh Dharmani, 49 are still missing and the rescue operations are underway.

Four persons were rescued by NDRF team today at Samej Village near Jhakri Hydro Project in Rampur Sub Division of Shimla District in Himachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/ImkiMP4doG — Amol Parth (@ParthAmol) August 2, 2024

The areas in Rampur tehsil of Shimla, Padhar tehsil of Mandi district and Jaon, Nirmand villages of Kullu in the state are affected and the teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army and other local authorities are on the spot carrying out the rescue operations in full swing, informed the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhwinder Singh Sukkhu.

The state government has also started a 24/7 emergency helpline.

HP Govt Emergency Support and Help– 2024 Monsoon Disaster



हिमाचल सरकार द्वारा आपदा में 24*7 जनता की मदद के लिए जिला स्तर पर टीम बनाई गई है, जो आपकी किसी भी इमरजेंसी में मदद करेगी। दिए गए नंबर पर किसी भी इमरजेंसी के लिए कॉल करें। pic.twitter.com/GkMmndt4Qm — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) August 1, 2024

"Rescue and relief operations are in full swing...I am going to visit the spot from where the most number of people are missing...if the sunlight comes out, the rescue operation can be carried out with much more speed...we can recover the bodies only when sunlight comes out...currently, around 49 people are missing...our current motive is to rescue the 4 trapped people and recover the bodies trapped under the debris...I request the tourists not to go near waterfalls and rivers," said the chief minister, reported ANI.

As per the report NDRF Assistant Commandant Karam Singh stated that around 20 to 25 houses, a power plant and a dispensary were in the vicinity of the spot where the cloudburst happened. It is estimated that over 40 people have been washed away.

हमारा राहत और बचाव कार्य तेजी से जारी है। राजस्व मंत्री जगत सिंह नेगी जी मौके पर मौजूद हैं। आपदा में सड़क, पुल और जल की योजनाएं क्षतिग्रस्त हुई हैं।



हमारे जिन साथियों की जीवन लीला समाप्त हुई है, जो हमें छोड़कर चले गए हैं उनके शवों के रिकवरी का काम जारी है।



NDRF, SDRF, सेना और… pic.twitter.com/pXCcpvkpq5 — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) August 2, 2024

After the disaster took place on Friday, BJP National President and Rajya Sabha MP from Himachal Pradesh, J P Nadda posted on X that he spoke with the Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh assemble Jairam Thakur, BJP State President Rajiv Bindal and has appealed the local BJP workers to help in relief work.

The states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have witnessed heavy rainfall in the last couple of days. The tourists and pilgrims to Kedarnath temple are also stranded due to weather conditions.