India

Updated on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 02:29 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh bypolls: Congress candidate Pratibha Singh wins Mandi Lok Sabha seat

FPJ Web Desk
Congress candidate Pratibha Virbhadra Singh, late chief minister Virbhadra Singh's wife, on Tuesday won Mandi Lok Sabha bypolls against BJP’s Khushal Thakur in Himachal Pradesh.

Twenty-five centres were set up for counting of votes of the Mandi parliamentary bypoll and Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly bye-elections which were held on October 30.

State chief electoral officer (CEO) C Palrasu said that 11 counting observers have been deputed for the Mandi seat while three general observers have been deputed as counting observers for the Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai seats.

Besides them, one micro-observer has also been deployed at each counting table, the official said. The CEO said victory processions by candidates and their supporters have been prohibited in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The bypolls for Mandi parliamentary and the three assembly seats were held on October 30.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 02:29 PM IST
