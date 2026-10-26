Himachal Pradesh: Bulgarian Paraglider Dies In Dharamshala Crash Amid Strong Winds, British National Rescued Safely | Representative Image

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 26: A 47-year-old Bulgarian paraglider died, while his 63-year-old British companion was rescued safely after their paragliders crashed near the Rising Star Peak in Khaniyara, Dharamshala, police said.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon following an encounter with strong winds, prompting an overnight joint search-and-rescue operation by local authorities.

According to a special press release issued by the police, the deceased has been identified as Maksim Valentinovich Gavrilichenko, a Bulgarian national who arrived in India on a tourist visa on October 7. The second paraglider, identified as 63-year-old Stephen Antony Purdie, a British citizen, was rescued safe and sound.

Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh: Kangra SP Kulbhushan Verma says, “Yesterday, on October 25, two foreign nationals- one Bulgarian and the other British- took off for solo paragliding flights from Bir Billing. At around 3 PM, near Pole Star Hill in the Dhauladhar range, the Bulgarian pilot met with an accident. Due to air pressure and wind conditions, his paraglider went out of control, leading to the accident. His companion, the British national, sent the location coordinates to the rescue team, following which the police were informed. In the evening, the police and local administration formed two teams comprising the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and a local rescue team called ‘Him Sanrakshak’ from McLeod Ganj, Dharamshala. The teams were dispatched for the rescue operation at around 9 PM...” — IANS (@ians_india) October 26, 2026

Strong Winds Trigger Paragliding Accident

Police stated that both individuals had taken off on solo paragliding flights from the paragliding site at Bir-Billing. However, due to high wind speeds, reports of a crash near the Rising Star Peak in Khaniyara were received between approximately 3:00 PM and 3:30 PM on October 25.

Upon receiving the information, a joint rescue mission was mobilised by the police and district administration, comprising personnel from the local police, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and members of the local mountaineering team, Him Sanchar Rescue Team.

Overnight Rescue Operation Concludes Monday

The rescue teams departed for the crash site at around 9:00 PM on Sunday. After an overnight operation, the mission concluded at around 10:00 AM on Monday, October 26.

During the search, the Bulgarian national was found dead, while the British national was located and brought to safety without injuries.

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Police Investigate Circumstances Of Crash

The body of the deceased has been shifted to the mortuary at the Zonal Hospital in Dharamshala for a post-mortem examination, and necessary formalities are being completed by the police.

Speaking to ANI, Kangra Superintendent of Police (SP) Kulbhushan Verma confirmed the incident and stated that further details and circumstances surrounding the crash are being ascertained.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)