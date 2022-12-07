Himachal Pradesh Assembly Poll 2022 results: Will BJP break the jinx? Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

Representative Image | File

All eyes are on Himachal Pradesh where the assembly election results will prove whether the state bucks the anti-incumbency trend or re-elects the ruling party - something that has not happened after 1985. The polling was held for 68 constituency seats in Himachal Pradesh on November 12, and the counting of votes will be held tomorrow on December 8.

Himachal Pradesh has a trend of not returning any government after five years, a trend the ruling party hopes to break.

The state recorded around 74.54 per cent voter turnout, per an official Election Commission announcement.

Parties in the foray

The state has seen the power alternate between the BJP and Congress over the past several elections. While the BJP has expressed confidence in returning to power on the basis of the performance of the State and Union governments and its vision for the state, the Congress is hoping that some of its electoral promises will be a major draw among the electorate.

Aam Adami Party (AAP) too hopes to create a mark in the state and is contesting on all 68 seats.

Besides these three parties, parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI), and Rashtriya Devbhumi Party (RDP) are in the fray.

Election Campaigns

The ruling party, BJP's campaign in Himachal saw exclusive focus on women and youth, with the party rolling out a standalone manifesto for women for the first time in the state's history. While Congress has focused on the fundamental issues of price rise, joblessness, the old pension scheme, and other challenges of life and livelihood the state residents have been facing.

BJP brought star campaigners like Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also campaigned in the hill state. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hit the ground along with other top leaders of the party including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Exit Poll

Most exit polls have predicted a BJP victory, except for the India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll that has given a slight edge to the Congress. While in its first stint in the 68-member assembly state, polls predicted that AAP would not make much impact.

Polling stations

According to Election Commission, a total of 7,881 polling stations have been set up for the polls. The Kangra district has a maximum of 1,625 polling stations while the Lahaul-Spiti district has the lowest 92.

There are 7,235 polling stations in rural and 646 polling stations in urban areas. Besides, three auxiliary polling stations will also be set up at Sidhbari (Dharamshala), Bara Bhangal (Baijnath) and Dhillon (Kasauli).

The key constituencies include Seraj from where Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is contesting again. Congress has put up Chetram Thakur who had contested from the seat last time also. Mahinder Rana is the CPI-M candidate.