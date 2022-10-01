Himachal Pradesh: 3 dead after apple-laden truck overturns on it in Shimla, truck driver arrested

Three passengers of a car were killed after an apple-laden truck overturned on it in the Chharabra area of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Saturday morning.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries and has been arrested.

Further details are awaited.

Himachal Pradesh | 3 passengers of a car were killed after an apple-laden truck overturned on it in Shimla's Chharabra Saturday morning. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries & has been arrested pic.twitter.com/wOop3L7zqD — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2022

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur condoled the deaths in the Shimla accident and tweeted, "The news of the death of three people in a road accident on Theog-Shimla road is very sad. May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families. May the injured get quick recovery, this is our prayer to God."

ठियोग-शिमला मार्ग पर सड़क हादसे में तीन लोगों की मृत्यु वाली खबर अत्यंत दुःखद है।



ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति व शोकग्रस्त परिवारजनों को संबल प्रदान करें।



घायलों को स्वास्थ्य लाभ शीघ्र प्राप्त हो, ईश्वर से यही प्रार्थना है। — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) October 1, 2022

(This is a developing story...)