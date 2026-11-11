Hijack Threat Note Found On Air India’s Kolkata-Mumbai Flight, Aircraft Moved To Isolation Bay

Hijack Threat Note Found On Air India Flight At Kolkata Airport, Aircraft Moved To Isolation Bay | File photo

A handwritten note warning of a possible hijack was found aboard an Air India aircraft preparing to depart from Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport for Mumbai on Wednesday morning, November 11, 2026, prompting an immediate security response.

According to media reports, the note was discovered inside the aircraft before its scheduled departure. Following the discovery, the pilot alerted Air Traffic Control (ATC), after which the aircraft was moved from its regular parking position to an isolation bay as security agencies initiated precautionary checks.

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Pilot Alerts ATC After Threat Note Is Discovered

The pilot informed ATC about the handwritten warning as soon as it was found, News18 Hindi reported. The aircraft was subsequently shifted to an isolation bay to allow security personnel to carry out the necessary procedures.

Security agencies began examining the aircraft, with precautionary measures put in place following the reported hijack threat. The incident also prompted heightened security at the airport as authorities responded to the alert.

Flight Details, Passenger Count Yet To Be Confirmed

Details surrounding the incident were still emerging when the initial reports were published. The exact flight number, the number of passengers on board and the precise wording of the handwritten note had not been confirmed.

There was also no immediate official confirmation on whether the security sweep had been completed, whether the aircraft had been cleared for departure or whether investigators had identified anyone suspected of leaving the note.

Investigation Underway

The discovery of a threat note does not, by itself, establish that an actual hijack attempt was planned. However, such alerts are treated seriously, with security agencies following established procedures to examine the aircraft and assess any potential threat.

The incident remains under investigation, and further details are awaited from the airline, airport authorities and security agencies.