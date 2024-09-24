'Highly Deplorable': Bangladesh Lodges Protest Against Home Minister Amit Shah's 'Infiltrators' Remark In Jharkhand

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | PTI

The Bangladeshi government has issued a sharp response to the statement made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Jharkhand regarding Bangladeshi citizens.

On Monday, Bangladesh lodged a “strong protest” against what it described as “highly deplorable remarks” made by Amit Shah in Jharkhand last week, where he stated that the BJP "will hang every Bangladeshi infiltrator upside down to teach them a lesson," if the party is voted to power in the state.

Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs handed over a protest note to India's Deputy High Commissioner, Pawan Badhe, in Dhaka.

In a statement issued on Monday, Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “We have lodged a strong protest against the highly deplorable remarks reportedly made by the Union Home Minister of India, Mr. Amit Shah, about Bangladeshi nationals during his recent visit to Jharkhand."

According to a report by The Hindu, Bangladesh has expressed serious reservations, a deep sense of hurt, and extreme displeasure over Amit Shah's remarks. The neighboring country has also urged the Indian government to advise political leaders to refrain from making such objectionable and unacceptable remarks.

"The ministry also emphasised that such remarks, coming from individuals in responsible positions, undermine the spirit of mutual respect and understanding between two friendly nations," said Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry.

Last week, Amit Shah was in Jharkhand given the upcoming assembly elections in the state. While addressing an election rally, Shah criticised the ruling JMM and Congress, alleging that under Hemant Soren's rule, incidents of infiltration by Bangladeshis have surged. "The way infiltration is happening in Jharkhand, in the coming time, the infiltrators will be in the majority," he said.

Appealing to the people of Jharkhand, Shah said, "Change the government in Jharkhand, and the BJP government will identify and send back each and every infiltrator. The number of infiltrators is increasing at the expense of the tribal population in Jharkhand, and it is very important to stop this. Only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can stop the infiltrators."