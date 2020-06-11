Highlights of PM Modi's speech during 95th annual plenary session of Indian Chamber of Commerce

"The simplest method to be worked upon at present is to induce Indians to use their own products and get markets for Indian products in other countries," he added. He praised the role of the International Chamber of Commerce ICC.

"ICC has contributed to the development of Eastern India and North-East India and especially supported the manufacturing sector. ICC has from 1925 onwards, from when it was formed, has seen the growth of the country," he said.

He further said that North-East India could become a major hub for organic farming by creating bamboo and organic product clusters in the region.

"Decades ago Swami Vivekananda wrote, 'The simplest method to be worked upon at present is to induce Indians to use their own produce and get markets for Indian artware in other countries'. This path shown by Swami Vivekananda is inspiration for India in post-COVID world," PM Modi said.

While talking about West Bengal, PM Modi said we have to revive the historical excellence of Bengal in manufacturing sector. "We've always heard "What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow". We have to take inspiration from this and move forward together," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is delivering the inaugural address of the 95th annual plenary session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) today at 11 am via video conferencing.

Earlier on June 2, Prime Minister Modi participated in the annual general meeting of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the foremost national chamber, through a video conference. He had said at the meeting of CII that Indian industries should take advantage of the trust developed towards India as the world is looking for a trusted and reliable partner.