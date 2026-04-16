Highlights Of PM Modi's Speech In LS On Women's Reservation Bill: 'Delimitation Process Won't Be Unfair'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the Lok Sabha amid strong opposition to the Centre’s proposed delimitation exercise, assuring the House that the process would be fair and would not discriminate against any state or region.

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Speaking during the debate, the Prime Minister emphasised that the delimitation process would be guided by principles of fairness and national interest. He gave a strong assurance that neither large nor small states would face injustice. “Whether it is the North, South, East, or West—no one will face discrimination or injustice in this decision-making process,” he said, adding that even future increases in representation would follow existing proportional principles.

Highlighting the historical importance of the moment, Modi described the current phase as a defining milestone in India’s parliamentary journey. Calling India the “mother of democracy,” he said the country had been given a sacred opportunity to expand participation in governance and strengthen democratic institutions.

The Prime Minister stressed that the vision of a “Viksit Bharat” extends beyond infrastructure and economic growth. He said true development requires inclusive policymaking based on the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.” According to him, ensuring that 50 per cent of the population, women, becomes part of the decision-making process is the need of the hour.

Modi also referred to the long-standing debate over women’s representation and noted that opposition to women’s reservation had historically faced backlash from voters. He highlighted the rise of women leaders at the grassroots level, particularly in Panchayati Raj institutions, stating that lakhs of women have developed leadership skills over the past 25–30 years.

Citing data, the Prime Minister said that hundreds of district panchayats, thousands of block panchayats, and more than 900 urban local bodies are currently led by women. He credited these women leaders with contributing significantly to India’s development and said their leadership must be recognised at higher levels of governance.

Appealing for consensus across party lines, Modi urged Members of Parliament not to view delimitation through a political lens. He said the measure was not meant to benefit any particular political party but to strengthen India’s democracy.

Reaffirming his commitment, the Prime Minister said that if guarantees were required, he was prepared to give them, adding that the intent behind the reform was clear and transparent. He concluded by urging lawmakers to move forward collectively, stating that those carrying half the nation’s responsibilities also deserve equal participation in shaping its future.