Highest, 15 lakh vaccinated in a day: Govt

Our Bureau / Agencies

New Delhi

Nearly 15 lakh people were inoculated against coronavirus on March 5, the highest in a day so far, taking the total vaccine doses administered in the country to nearly 1.95 crore, sources said on Saturday. The countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) had started from February 2.

Administering of second dose of Covid-19 vaccine started on February 13 for those beneficiaries who had completed 28 days after receipt of the first dose. The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive commenced from March 1 for those above 60 years of age and for people aged 45 years and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

As on Day 49 (March 5) of the vaccination drive, a total of 14,92,201 Covid-19 vaccine doses were given. Of these, 11,99,848 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 18,333 sessions for the first dose (HCWs and FLWs), and 2,92,353 HCWs and FLWs received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, health ministry said.

Highest single-say infections

India on Saturday reported the highest 18,327 Covid-19 cases in a single day in the past month while the active cases in the country also shot up to 1,80,304, which are the highest since 1.77 lakh on February 9, prompting the Health Ministry to send out a reminder to the states to take care against the spread of the dreaded virus.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu reported a higher daily cases, accounting for 82% of the new cases reported in 24 hours. Maharashtra reported the highest 10216 cases, followed by 2,776 in Kerala, 808 in Punjab, 677 in Karnataka and 543 in Tamil Nadu. Two other states showing daily cases trajectory are Gujarat (515) and Delhi (312).

As many as 22.07 crore people have been so far tested for the Coronavirus, 7.52 lakh of them in 24 hours. The active cases are going up every day during March, with the exception of last Tuesday. As many as 3,985 more patients were added to the list of the active cases.

The active cases account for 1.61% of the total positive cases. The total cases of the virus on Saturday touched 11.19 million.

The country’s cumulative death toll went up to 1,57,656 with 108 fatalities in the past 24 hours. Maharashtra topped with the highest 53 deaths, followed by 16 in Kerala and 11 in Punjab. Eighteen states and Union territories, constituting half of 36 states and UTs, reported no death while others recorded the single-digit deaths.

The recoveries in the country went up to 96.98% with 1.09 crore recovered, 14,234 in the last 24 hours.

Virus Tidbits

--Union Mins Nitin Gadkari, Sadananda Gowda, Narendra Tomar take 1st vaccine jabs.

-- Dalai Lama gets 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine, urges people to get vaccinated

-- Punjab: Jalandhar admin imposes night curfew to tackle coronavirus

-- Delhi HC directs 3,499 undertrials to surrender, no extension of interim bails