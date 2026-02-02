High Voltage Drama In LS: Rahul Gandhi Quotes Ex-Army Chief's Unpublished Memoirs On Ladakh Standoff; Rajnath, Amit Shah Counter Congress Leader | X

New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Monday (February 2) witnessed high-voltage drama after Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi was countered by Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh. The fiery exchanges took place after the Congress leader quoted a magazine article based on unpublished memoirs of former Army Chief General (Retd) Manoj Mukund Naravane on the Ladakh standoff during his reply to the motion of thanks on the President’s address in Lok Sabha

Notably, Singh interrupted Gandhi after he began quoting from Naravane’s unpublished book. The Defence Minister objected to Gandhi, saying that quoting from an unpublished book was against the rules of the Lok Sabha and asked him to authenticate it before the members of the Lower House.

LIVE: LoP Shri @RahulGandhi's reply to the motion of thanks on the President's address. https://t.co/sKjG1CJDsy — Congress (@INCIndia) February 2, 2026

“The Defence Minister, Home Minister and the Prime Minister raise questions on our party, party leaders, and our nationalism. This article writes about the PM’s character... This is neither about China, nor the PM,” Gandhi said.

“What does it contain which is scaring them so much? If they are not scared, I should be allowed to read on,” the Congress leader added.

Responding to the Congress leader’s charges, Singh said, “I want that the LoP, Lok Sabha (Rahul Gandhi), should present before the House the book he is quoting from, because the book he is referring to has not been published.”

In Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "I want that LoP, Lok Sabha (Rahul Gandhi), should present before the House the book he is quoting from, because the book he is referring to has not been published." pic.twitter.com/IrCeutNyFj — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2026

Shah also raised objections to Gandhi’s remarks. "Tejasvi Surya (BJP MP) in his speech has not raised any questions on the Opposition's character or their patriotism," the Union Home Minister said.

In Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "Tejasvi Surya (BJP MP) in his speech has not raised any questions on the Opposition's character or their patriotism..." pic.twitter.com/R0vjZOMO86 — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2026

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Akhilesh Yadav backed the Congress MP. "The matter relating to China is very sensitive. LoP, Lok Sabha should be allowed to speak," Yadav said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also objected to Gandhi for quoting from the "unpublished" book. Amid the high-voltage drama, the Lower House was adjourned till 3 pm.