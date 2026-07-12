High Value Nut Mission Aims To Enhance Farmer Income, Productivity And Rural Employment In Himachal | X

Shimla, July 12: The Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday said it would launch the High Value Nut Mission from 2026 to 2031 to promote the cultivation of high-value temperate nut crops, including walnut, almond, apricot and pine nut (chilgoza).

The government said the mission would not only help enhance farmers' incomes but also promote the cultivation of high-value temperate nut crops.

Mission objectives and scope

The mission aims to address key challenges confronting the horticulture sector, including ageing orchards, low productivity, inadequate post-harvest infrastructure and limited value-addition opportunities.

It also aims to create a robust ecosystem for sustainable horticultural growth through scientific orchard management, modern infrastructure and improved market access.

Orchard rejuvenation and high-density plantations

As part of the mission, around 1,000 hectares will be covered under orchard rejuvenation and high-density plantation. Of this, 900 hectares of old and low-yielding orchards will be rejuvenated through scientific interventions such as canopy management, top-working, replacement of senile trees, soil health improvement and efficient water management practices.

In addition, 100 hectares will be developed as model high-density plantations equipped with quality planting material, micro-irrigation systems, climate-resilient cultivation practices and other modern technologies.

Hi-tech nurseries and centres of excellence

To ensure the availability of certified, disease-free planting material, the government will establish four hi-tech nurseries and two Centres of Excellence in major nut-growing regions. These institutions will also serve as centres for research, training, demonstrations and extension services, enabling growers to adopt advanced orchard management practices and improve productivity.

Value chain strengthening and market linkages

To strengthen the value chain and improve market competitiveness, the mission aims to establish 10 modern collection, grading, sorting, packaging, processing and value-addition units. These facilities will reduce post-harvest losses, enhance product quality and facilitate better market linkages for growers.

The mission will also promote Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), encourage private investment through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models and facilitate access to institutional finance under schemes such as the Agri Infrastructure Fund, the government said in a statement.

Chief Minister outlines benefits

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said the High Value Nut Mission would usher in a new phase of growth, diversification and modernisation in Himachal Pradesh's horticulture sector.

He said the state possesses immense potential for the cultivation of temperate nut crops and the mission would enable farmers to realise this potential through modern technology, quality planting material and improved infrastructure.

The Chief Minister said the initiative would significantly enhance productivity, improve profitability and generate new employment opportunities for rural youth, thereby strengthening the rural economy.

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