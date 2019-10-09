High-level meeting calls CJI's security 'very flimsy', orders deployment of close proximity team

New Delhi: The security of Chief Justice (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi has become a matter of concern for security agencies. A meeting was held with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, Intelligence Bureau and other security agencies to discuss the issue.

According to a letter exclusively accessed by ANI, it was discussed during the meeting that the security of the CJI is very 'flimsy'.

"During the course of discussion, it was pointed out that the security arrangements of Delhi Police are very flimsy to an extent that anyone could walk up to the Chief Justice of India and garland him or take a selfie with him. This practice has not been appreciated and must be stopped immediately," the official letter issued by Delhi Police Joint CP security, ID Shukla, said.

After the high-level meeting, it has been conveyed to all the security agencies related to CJI's security to secure parking of his convoy and deploy either a close proximity team or a close ring team.

"The current security scenario requires that all stakeholders should go the extra mile to ensure foolproof security for all the high dignitaries," the letter said.

There have been incidents where the CJI was surrounded by the public who started taking selfies following which the meeting was called to discuss the issue.