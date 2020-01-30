'He's targeted because of his religion': Twitter reacts after UP Police arrest Dr Kafeel Khan for 'inflammatory' remarks

Kafeel Khan - the infamous doctor from Gorakhpur, was arrested on Wednesday in Mumbai by Uttar Police for allegedly making inflammatory statements at the Aligarh Muslim University during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 12 last year.

After his arrest netizens took to Twitter to support Dr Kafeel Khan and slammed the administration for arresting him. Former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid wrote on Twitter: "Dr. Kafeel arrested again by UP police. From Mumbai for anti-CAA speech at AMU a month ago. Charged under Section 153(a). Anyone who knows Kafeel Khan would attest that the case is fabricated. He tried to save infants lives & despite persecution has conducted 100+ free health camps."