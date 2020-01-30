'He's targeted because of his religion': Twitter reacts after UP Police arrest Dr Kafeel Khan for 'inflammatory' remarks

Kafeel Khan - the infamous doctor from Gorakhpur, was arrested on Wednesday in Mumbai by Uttar Police for allegedly making inflammatory statements at the Aligarh Muslim University during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 12 last year.
After his arrest netizens took to Twitter to support Dr Kafeel Khan and slammed the administration for arresting him. Former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid wrote on Twitter: "Dr. Kafeel arrested again by UP police. From Mumbai for anti-CAA speech at AMU a month ago. Charged under Section 153(a). Anyone who knows Kafeel Khan would attest that the case is fabricated. He tried to save infants lives & despite persecution has conducted 100+ free health camps."
Even, former JNU student leader Shehla Rashid took to Twitter and slammed the government for arresting Kafeel Khan. "Yes, arrest every voice of dissent and then call yourself a democracy too! Indian democracy under @narendramodi is a joke," Rashid said.
On the other hand, one user said, "Kafeel Khan is not the only one who gave anti-CAA speech at AMU. Clearly, he's targeted because of his religious identity and Yogi's personal grievance against him. While other user said: "Don't try our patience too far! Enough is enough."
An FIR was registered against Khan on December 13 under Section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Civil Lines police station, Aligarh. According to the FIR, Khan addressed around 600 students of the AMU and made provocative comments.
Kafeel Khan was scheduled to be present at the Mumbai Bagh protests at 11 am on Thursday. The indefinite stir by women protestors at Mumbai Bagh against the citizenship Act has entered the fourth day today. Dr Kafeel Khan has been under suspension from the Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur since the infant deaths tragedy of 2017.
