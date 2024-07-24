Heroic! Firefighters Risk Lives To Save 21-Year-Old Girl Who Was About To Jump Off 4th Floor In Ahemadabad; Video Surfaces

In a display of bravery, a team of the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES) rescued a 21-year-old girl who was about to jump from the balcony of her 4th-floor apartment in Vatva on Tuesday, risking their own lives in the process. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

AFES received a call from the woman’s parents on Tuesday afternoon, asking for help to rescue their daughter who had locked herself in her room in their apartment at Ganesh Flora, as reported by TOI.

Upon reaching the spot, the AFES team found it difficult to rescue her as she had locked herself inside the room.

After taking stock of the situation, officials decided to deploy a team in another apartment on the fourth floor in the block opposite the flat. Another team was deployed on the 5th floor of the same wing.

As precautionary measure, nets and mattresses were positioned on the ground floor. A third team was deployed on the fourth floor for quick action.

According to the report, the team on the fourth floor in the block opposite kept her engaged with them by continuously talking to her.

The video of the incident shows a firefighter jumping from the fifth floor to rescue a woman and bringing her to safety. As the firefighter rescues the woman, the crowd on the ground floor begins to clap and cheer. It is not yet known what led the woman to take such an extreme step, and the police investigation is ongoing to determine the reasons behind her actions.