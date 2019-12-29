Hemant Soren sworn in as Jharkhand CM; Assembly to meet on January 6

Ranchi: JMM working President Hemant Soren was sworn in as 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand as Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu administered the Oath taking ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra, Modi who was invited by Hemant, could not make it to Morahabadi grounds, but sent a message promising assistance from Union government to Jharkhand government.

Former Speaker of Jharkhand Assembly and Congress legislature party leader, Alamgir Alam, who had been elected for seven terms was inducted into the cabinet along with another Congress MLA, Rameshwar Oraon, a former Union Minister elected from Lohardagga.

The lone RJD member, Satyanand Bhokta elected from Chatra too took oath as cabinet minister.

Hemant-led government swung into action immediately and Chief minister held his first cabinet meeting at Project Bhawan.

Cabinet decided to withdraw all cases related to Pathargadi agitations in the state and also against those involved in the movement for retaining Chhotanagpur Tenancy and Santhal Parganas Tenancy Act.

Cabinet decided to convene the first session of new assembly on January 6. It will convey on January 8 with election of the new speaker on January 7.

Chief Minister paid tributes to freedom fighter, Birsa Munda at Ranchi Birsa Munda park.

Almost entire opposition was present at the ceremony. However, NCP President, Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray did not come.

AICC 's former President, Rahul Gandhi, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, Bhupesh Vaghel, Rajasthan counter part, Ashok Gehlot, West Bengal CM, Mamta Banerjee, DMK leaders, MK Stalin, Kanimozi, TR Balu, left parties leaders, D Raja, Sitaram Yechuri, Atul Anjan, RJD leaders, Tejaswi Prasad Yadav, Shivanand Tiwari, Abdul Bari Siddiqui, AAP leader, Sanjay Singh were also among other guests from the political fraternity.

His parents, Shibu Soren and Rooopi Soren were also present at the ceremony. Shibu was CM of Jharkhand before Hemnat became the deputy CM in 2009 and CM in 2013.

Before taking oath, Hemant declared NRC would not be implemented in Jharkhand.