Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday paid tribute to his grandfather and freedom fighter Sobran Soren on his 69th martyrdom anniversary. The Chief Minister visited the memorial site at Lukaiyatand (Nemra) in Ramgarh district, where he offered floral tributes to the late leader and remembered his sacrifices and contribution.

His wife, Kalpana Soren, who is also the MLA from Gandey, accompanied him during the visit and paid her respects by offering flowers at Sobran Soren's statue.

Hemant Soren Offers Floral Tributes At Memorial

During the programme, Hemant Soren paid homage to his grandfather, remembering his struggle and sacrifice. He offered a floral tribute at the memorial and bowed in respect to the late leader on the occasion of his 69th martyrdom anniversary.

Kalpana Soren also joined the tribute ceremony, placing flowers at the statue and remembering Sobran Soren's legacy.

Locals, Officials Attend Martyrdom Anniversary Programme

Several local public representatives, administrative officials and a large number of villagers were present at the memorial site for the commemorative programme.

Those gathered remembered Sobran Soren's ideals, struggles and contribution, paying tribute to his legacy on the occasion.