'Hema Malini Ke Gaalon Jaise Road Bana Denge Uttam Nagar Ke': Swati Maliwal SLAMS AAP MLA Naresh Balyan's Sexist Comments (VIDEO)

Aam Aadmi Party MP Swati Maliwal slammed the Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan On Monday for making an “anti-women statement” and asked Arvind Kejriwal to take immediate action against him.

In a live Facebook video, Balyan was heard saying, “Everything will be fine….we will make Uttam Nagar’s roads like Hema Malini cheeks.”

दिल्ली के उत्तम नगर से विधायक नरेश बाल्यान का कहना है कि “सड़कें हेमा मालिनी के गालों जैसी बना देंगे”! इस महिला विरोधी बात की जितनी निंदा करें वो कम है।



ये आदमी पूरे दस साल सोता रहा है जिसके चलते उत्तम नगर की सड़कें टूटी फूटी पड़ी हैं! आज भी काम न करके, सिर्फ़ अपनी घटिया सोच का… pic.twitter.com/ObXRdrbj3e — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) November 4, 2024

Hitting out at Balyan Maliwal in a post on X wrote, “Delhi's Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan says that "we will make the roads like Hema Malini's cheeks"! No amount of condemnation of this anti-women statement is enough.”

Maliwal further slammed Balyan for not doing anything for the development of Uttar Nagar for the last ten years.

“This man has been sleeping for the entire ten years due to which the roads of Uttam Nagar are in a dilapidated condition! By not working even today, he is only demonstrating his poor thinking.”

She asked AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal to take immediate action against Balyan for “anti-women thinking.”

“Such a cheap thinking that considers women as objects has no place in the society. @ArvindKejriwal ji is appealed to take immediate action against this person with anti-women thinking.”