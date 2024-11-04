 'Hema Malini Ke Gaalon Jaise Road Bana Denge Uttam Nagar Ke': Swati Maliwal SLAMS AAP MLA Naresh Balyan's Sexist Comments (VIDEO)
Swati Maliwal asked AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal to take immediate action against Balyan for "anti-women thinking." "Such a cheap thinking that considers women as objects has no place in the society. @ArvindKejriwal ji is appealed to take immediate action against this person with anti-women thinking."

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 01:06 PM IST
article-image
Naresh Balyan (left) Swati Maliwal (right) | File

Aam Aadmi Party MP Swati Maliwal slammed the Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan On Monday for making an “anti-women statement” and asked Arvind Kejriwal to take immediate action against him. 

In a live Facebook video, Balyan was heard saying, “Everything will be fine….we will make Uttam Nagar’s roads like Hema Malini cheeks.”

Watch the video here: 

Hitting out at Balyan Maliwal in a post on X wrote, “Delhi's Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan says that "we will make the roads like Hema Malini's cheeks"! No amount of condemnation of this anti-women statement is enough.” 

Maliwal further slammed Balyan for not doing anything for the development of Uttar Nagar for the last ten years.

“This man has been sleeping for the entire ten years due to which the roads of Uttam Nagar are in a dilapidated condition! By not working even today, he is only demonstrating his poor thinking.”

She asked AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal to take immediate action against Balyan for “anti-women thinking.”

“Such a cheap thinking that considers women as objects has no place in the society. @ArvindKejriwal ji is appealed to take immediate action against this person with anti-women thinking.”

