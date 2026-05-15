 Heavy Rain Batters Kerala, IMD Issues Orange Alert For Idukki & Malappuram Districts
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Heavy Rain Batters Kerala, IMD Issues Orange Alert For Idukki & Malappuram Districts

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Idukki and Malappuram in Kerala as heavy rains continue. Eight other districts remain under yellow alert, indicating heavy rainfall. The weather office has also forecast yellow alerts for seven districts on Saturday, warning of continued intense showers across the state, according to IMD said officials.

PTIUpdated: Friday, May 15, 2026, 03:54 PM IST
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Heavy Rain Batters Kerala, IMD Issues Orange Alert For Idukki & Malappuram Districts | Representational Image

Thiruvananthapuram: As heavy rains lashed parts of Kerala, the IMD on Friday issued an 'orange alert' for two districts in the state.

The IMD issued the 'orange alert' for Idukki and Malappuram districts.

In addition, it issued a 'yellow alert' for eight districts—Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod—for the day.

For Saturday, the India Meteorological Department has issued a 'yellow alert' for seven districts in the state—Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki.

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An 'orange alert' indicates very heavy rainfall ranging from 11 cm to 20 cm, while a 'yellow alert' indicates heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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