Heavy Rain Batters Kerala, IMD Issues Orange Alert For Idukki & Malappuram Districts | Representational Image

Thiruvananthapuram: As heavy rains lashed parts of Kerala, the IMD on Friday issued an 'orange alert' for two districts in the state.

The IMD issued the 'orange alert' for Idukki and Malappuram districts.

In addition, it issued a 'yellow alert' for eight districts—Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod—for the day.

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For Saturday, the India Meteorological Department has issued a 'yellow alert' for seven districts in the state—Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki.

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An 'orange alert' indicates very heavy rainfall ranging from 11 cm to 20 cm, while a 'yellow alert' indicates heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

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