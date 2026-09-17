Heated Roadside Dispute Turns Ugly As Woman Damages Auto-Rickshaw, Video Surfaces | X @NCMIndiaa

A video showing a woman damaging an auto-rickshaw in Delhi following a heated argument with its driver has surfaced online. The exact circumstances that led to the confrontation remain unclear.

In the video, the woman can be seen engaged in a heated exchange with the auto-rickshaw driver before appearing to damage the vehicle. The confrontation took place on the road and briefly disrupted traffic in the area.

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Another woman accompanying her can be seen attempting to calm her down and intervene in the argument. However, the woman continued with the confrontation and damaged the auto-rickshaw despite the intervention.

The reason behind the argument and what exactly led to the woman damaging the vehicle have not been ascertained so far. Further details about the incident, including whether any complaint has been filed, are awaited.