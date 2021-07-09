Heat wave conditions relent in North India, monsoon in sight

New Delhi

Northwest India witnessed a dip in temperatures on Friday after almost a week of heat wave conditions but high humidity led to discomfort as the monsoon continued to play truant in the region.

The IMD, however, said conditions are favourable for the arrival of monsoon rains in Delhi, west UP, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan within a day. Places in Rajasthan, UP, Uttarakhand started receiving light to moderate rain from Friday itself, it said.

Humid conditions prevailed in Delhi as it recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2°C.

The city has experienced 4 ‘heat wave days’ this month — on July 1 with a maximum temperature of 43.1°C, July 2 at a high of 41.3°C, July 7 when the mercury soared to 42.6°C and on July 8 with the maximum reaching 41.8°C. On Friday, the relative humidity in Delhi oscillated between 89% and 49%. In Gurgaon, the maximum temperature was recorded at 39.7°C while Noida in UP logged 38.2°C.