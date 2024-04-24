Heart-wrenching Video: Stray Dog Ruthlessly Beaten To Death In Mathura, UP Police Responds To Disturbing Visuals

Heartwrenching Video: Stray Dog Ruthlessly Beaten To Death In UP's Mathura, Outraged Netizens Demand Action Against Culprits |

Mathura: A video depicting the gruesome killing of a stray dog has emerged online. The viral footage has sparked outrage on social media, with many people demanding action against the men responsible for beating the canine to death. According to reports, the incident occurred near Govardhan Chauraha in the Radhapuram State area in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

Viral Video Shows Brutal Assault On Stray Dog

In the video that has caused a storm on social media, one can see two men carrying two heavy sticks. A dog can seen lying close to them in a pool of blood, possibly unconscious or even dead due to the wounds. Within moments, one of the men strikes a strong blow on the helpless canine. He can be seen repeatedly striking the stray dog that is lying on the road.

Another man, wearing a watchman's uniform can be seen with a stick as well. However, later in the video, he can be seen stopping the other man from hitting the motionless canine. The dog is left in the pool of blood, which led to his its tragic death.



Warning: The visual can be disturbing for some readers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Many users on social media have shared the video of the incident, condemning the cruelty against the animal. Some users tagged the local police while demanding strict action against the ruthless individuals.

UP Police Reponds To Viral Video

UP Police took cognisance of the viral video and responded to it tagging the Mathura police asking them to take note of the incident and initiate further action in the matter.

"Please take note and initiate necessary action," said UP police while tagging Mathura Police and Peta India in their comment on the viral video.

Until the time the story was published, the identity of the culprits remained unclear. However, in response to one of the tweets, the official handle of the Uttar Pradesh Police tagged the Mathura Police for further action.