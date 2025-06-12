 'Heartbreaking Beyond Words': PM Modi Mourns Ahmedabad Plane Crash
'Heartbreaking Beyond Words': PM Modi Mourns Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the Ahmedabad plane crash in which over 150 people reportedly lost their lives. PM Modi said he is in touch with ministers and authorities.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 04:33 PM IST
article-image
'Heartbreaking Beyond Words': PM Modi Mourns Ahmedabad Plane Crash | X

“The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it,” the Prime Minister said.

“Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected,” he added.

Notably, PM Modi has also left for Ahmedabad to take stock of the situation.

Immediately after the crash, PM Modi had personally spoke to the Minister of Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu, and took stock of the Air India flight crash incident in Ahmedabad. The Prime Minister has directed the Minister to ensure all necessary support is extended immediately and asked to be kept regularly updated on the situation.

article-image

The Air India plane from Ahmedabad to London with 242 passengers crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport early today.

Confirming the incident, Air India said that Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in the incident.

An Air India plane from Ahmedabad to London with 242 passengers crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said that a team has been rushed to the spot for investigation.

