Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's Hassan

Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub

Hassan (Karnataka), June 10: In a deeply disturbing and tragic incident, a 36-year-old woman allegedly killed her six-year-old daughter by drowning her in a water tub in Karnataka's Hassan district. The mother took the extreme step reportedly over a domestic dispute. The victim had been identified as Sanvi.

According to the police, Sanvi was allegedly murdered by her own mother Shwetha who has now been arrested and is in custody. The motive behind the horrific act appears to be a long-standing domestic dispute with her estranged husband.

Troubled Family Background

Shwetha had married Raghu who is a resident of Shivamogga around seven years ago. Their marriage was strained from the beginning, with frequent arguments and disagreements. The situation worsened over time and for the past five years, Shwetha had been living separately at her parental home. She had even filed for divorce. During this period, Sanvi was being raised by Raghu’s parents.

Raghu, who works in Nelamangala near Bengaluru, had been living away from his daughter. On Saturday (June 8), Shwetha reportedly visited Nelamangala and brought Sanvi back with her to her parents’ home in Jinnenahallikoppalu. Since the main house was locked and she did not have the keys, she stayed in a neighbouring house.

Details About The Murder

On Monday (June 9) morning around 9 AM, Shwetha took Sanvi along with her, claiming she was going to their farmland. The duo walked towards a shed beside the field. There, in what police describe as a premeditated act, Shwetha drowned the child in a water tub.

Nearby farmers heard the child’s cries and rushed to the spot. By the time they reached, the girl had already stopped responding. Shwetha admitted that she had planned to end both her life and her daughter's in front of the villagers. The villagers immediately carried Sanvi to the nearest hospital, but doctors declared her brought dead.

Police Investigation Underway

Police from Hirisaave station arrived at the spot and began an investigation into the murder. Forensic teams have collected evidence from the site and Shwetha has been taken into custody for questioning.

The police the dead body into their custody and sent it for post-mortem. They are awaiting the post-portem for further inquiry into the matter.

They are also looking into Shwetha's mental health and emotional condition, as the case appears to involve both domestic stress and psychological trauma.