Health Ministry in contact with drug regulators: MEA on 18 child deaths in Uzbekistan after consuming Indian cough syrup

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the Indian Health Ministry is in contact with their Uzbeki counterparts and India is "extending consular assistance to concerned individuals".

Thursday, December 29, 2022
The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement on Thursday regarding the child deaths in Uzbekistan after allegedly consuming an India-made cough syrup.

"The Health Ministry has been in contact with the drug regulators in Uzbekistan and here. They are looking into the matter and further investigation is on.

"Uzbek authorities are investigating the case; haven't formally taken up the matter with us but our embassy is seeking further details.

"A press release has been issued by the Health ministry. We understand that legal action has been initiated," Bagchi told reporters at a press conference.

What Uzbekistan is saying

"To date, 18 out of 21 children with acute respiratory disease have died as a result of taking Doc-1 Max syrup manufactured by the Indian company Marion Biotech Pvt Ltd," the Uzbekistan Health Ministry said in a statement.

"It was found that the deceased children, before admission to hospital treatment, took this drug at home for 2-7 days 3-4 times a day, 2.5-5 ml, which exceeds the standard dose of the drug for children," the statement further read.

