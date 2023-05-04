Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviews 'Food Street Project' to develop 100 healthy food streets across India

File Photo

Union Minister of health and family welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya recently conducted a review of the 'Food Street Project' under which 100 healthy and hygienic food streets will be opened across the nation. According to a government press release, the aim is to promote safe eating habits among food businesses and community members.

To execute this project, the National Health Mission (NHM) will provide ₹1 crore per food street on a trial basis subject to the condition that the branding of these food streets will adhere to Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines.

The funding will be provided for activities such as providing safe drinking water, hand washing, and toilet facilities, appropriate waste disposal, dustbins, billboards, storage, lighting, and specialised carts.

FSSAI to offer technical assistance

NHM will implement this initiative in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and FSSAI will offer technical assistance, which includes designing food streets, developing an SOP, and providing training on the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) protocol.

Street food has always been an important aspect of Indian food culture and economy. With rapid urbanisation, food safety and hygiene at these food hubs have become a matter of concern. Keeping that in mind, several measures have been taken by the ministry of health to enhance hygiene and food safety standards for food street hubs, which comprise providing training to food handlers, conducting independent third-party audits, and granting certification under the Eat Right India movement's Clean Street Food Hub initiative.

