'He Was About To Reveal Important Information': Nithari Victim's Father Questions Surendra Koli's Death, Alleges Murder | X - ANI

The father of a 15-year-old girl, who was among the victims of the 2006 Nithari case, questioned the death of Surendra Koli in Haridwar on Friday, alleging that the former accused was murdered and did not die by suicide.

"Surendra Koli has been murdered; he has not died by suicide," said Jhabbu Lal (64), whose daughter went missing from Nithari and was later identified as one of the victims.

Koli was found hanging at a rented tea stall on Sapt Sarovar Road in Haridwar on Friday. Police said a forensic team examined the scene and that the death appeared prima facie to be a case of suicide. The body has been taken into custody and panchanama and post-mortem proceedings are underway.

Haridwar, Uttarakhand: On Nithari case accused Surendra Koli's death by suicide, CO City Shishupal Singh Negi says, "Surendra Koli has been frequently in the news and was accused in the Nithari case as well. People recognized him because they have seen his face, which was flashed… pic.twitter.com/GNH7QV6lIn — IANS (@ians_india) September 18, 2026

Lal, however, questioned why Koli would take such a step after spending several months outside prison following his release.

"If he had died by suicide in jail, it could be understood that he was depressed. But he took his life after being released and spending several months outside? This raises questions," he said.

Read Also Who Was Surinder Koli? Nithari Killing Accused Dies By Suicide In His Tea Shop In Haridwar

Lal claims Koli had information to disclose

"He would have been about to disclose some important information. That is why he has been killed," Lal alleged.

He also claimed that Koli was not the main culprit in the Nithari case and asserted that businessman Moninder Singh Pandher, at whose Sector 31 house Koli worked as a domestic help, was the main accused.

#WATCH | Noida, UP: On the alleged suicide of 2006 Nithari serial killings case accused Surendra Koli in Haridwar, the father of a victim of the Nithari case says, "Did he really commit suicide, or was he killed? Someone had him killed. Why would he commit suicide after being… https://t.co/ZB9EW9OD2n pic.twitter.com/7nxqnINERs — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2026

"Koli was not the main culprit. His owner Moninder Pandher was the main accused in the case. He should be hanged," Lal said.

Lal and his wife Sunita (61) have spent nearly two decades seeking justice for their daughter. The couple, originally from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, moved to Nithari around four decades ago in search of work. Lal earned his livelihood by ironing clothes for residents in the area.

"If the government helps us, only then will we be able to continue our fight in future. We can't fight on our own," Lal said.

Nithari case background

The Nithari case came to light in 2006 after skeletal remains, skulls and bones were recovered from the backyard and drains near Pandher's D-5 bungalow in Sector 31, Noida.

The discovery exposed the disappearance and killings of several children and young women and triggered nationwide outrage, while residents were left fearful about sending their children out alone.

Koli, who was 30 when arrested in 2006, was convicted and awarded death sentences in several cases arising from the Nithari killings. However, he was subsequently acquitted in all 13 cases linked to the incident, with the Supreme Court acquitting him in the last remaining case in 2025.

While allowing his curative petition in the final case involving the alleged rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl, the Supreme Court said criminal law does not permit conviction on conjecture or a hunch. It also observed that suspicion, however grave, cannot substitute for proof beyond reasonable doubt and that the identity of the actual perpetrator had not been established to the required legal standard.

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Police investigating death

Koli was released from Luksar District Jail in Greater Noida following the court proceedings and later moved to Haridwar, where he had been living for some time and running a tea stall.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.