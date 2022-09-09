'He used derogatory language for CM, we couldn't tolerate it': Nand Kishore Vyas, who tried to confront Assam CM

ANI

At a rally in Hyderabad on Friday, a man tried to confront Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by dismantling the mic installed on the stage. The man, Nand Kishore Vyas said that the Assam CM can have Ganesh darshan and give speech but when he used derogatory language for KCR.

Sarma is on a visit to Hyderabad to participate in various programmes including Ganesh Immersion Shobhayatra.

Vyas said, "If someone says something wrong about our CM,it won't be tolerated."

He was taken into preventive custody by Police.

Earlier on Friday, the Assam CM paid a visit to the Mahalaxmi temple in the city.

Meanwhile, Sarma hit out at Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao and said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief has only been involved in the dynasty politics.

"Chief Minister KCR speaks about BJP-free politics but we speak about dynasty-free politics. We still see pictures of his son and daughter in Hyderabad. Country's politics should be free from dynastic politics," Sarma told ANI.

"A government should be for the country, for the people, but never for a family. The country has a liberal front and an orthodox one and polarisation between the two has always existed," he added.

The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti has invited Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Udupi seer Pejawar Swamy Dharmadhikari to visit Hyderabad for the Ganesh Immersion Shobhayatra. Earlier, the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi on Tuesday staged a bike rally in Tankbund in Secunderabad as a mark of protest against the Telangana government for preventing the immersion of Ganesh idols on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

(with agency inputs)

