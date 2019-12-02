'He is uncommonly courageous and courage is similar to stupidity': Rajiv Bajaj on father's criticism of BJP-led govt

Rajiv Bajaj, the managing director of Bajaj auto, and the father of Rahul Bajaj, the chairman of Bajaj auto seem to have a difference of opinion more often than not. With Rahul Bajaj, the senior Bajaj making headlines with his comment on the Modi government’s inability to face criticism, junior Bajaj is more chilled about the subject.

In an interview with a leading daily, junior Bajaj opened up about his take on his father’s comments and what he thinks about the current government and their way of responding to criticism.

When asked about what he thought about his father gathering attention after his comments on Modi-government, he said that his father revels in such opportunities. He added saying, “he has always been uncommonly courageous in this respect and people do admire him for it.”

He went on to say that courage is very similar to stupidity and it makes life hard. He didn’t let the opportunity to slam supporters who only remain on the sidelines saying, “That’s why nobody joins him; they conveniently cheer from the sidelines.”

Junior Bajaj was questioned about his fierceness on criticising the government as well. Rajiv Bajaj has on multiple occasions talked about the ill-effects of demonetization and the deadline set for EVs.

Rajiv answered saying that he has minimal communication directly with the government due to the nature of his work, though he had met Mr Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog, Mr Nitin Gadkari and Mr Piyush Goyal a few times and the meeting has been good enough.