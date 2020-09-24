HC sets free nine Myanmar Muslims accused of Tablighi activities

Observing that Nagpur Police had exceeded their jurisdiction, the Bombay High Court quashed the FIRs registered against nine Muslim citizens of Myanmar, who had been booked for allegedly participating in Tablighi activities. The HC noted that these Myanmar nationals had merely recited verses from the Quran and Hadith and offered namaaz at a Markaz.



A bench of Justices VM Deshpande and Amit Borkar said, "We are of the opinion that the investigating authorities acted without any jurisdiction in registering the FIR under section 188 (for disobeying orders of public servant) of the Indian Penal Code based on a complaint of police. The investigation conducted by the police was also without jurisdiction."

"We are of the opinion that allowing the prosecution to continue would be nothing but an abuse of the process of the court in as much as there was an express legal bar against the institution of FIR against the accused based on the police report," the judges added.

The bench was seized with the pleas of nine men, all in the range of 50 to 60 years, challenging the chargesheet filed by Nagpur Police, which had registered FIRs against them in March, for Tablighi activities.

According to the Mynmar nationals, they had landed in Kolkata, India, on March 2 and flown to Delhi, where they lived till March 5. Later, these men travelled to Nagpur by train and as per the law, informed local police, about their arrival.