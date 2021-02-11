HC seeks Delhi govt, police stand on plea for SIT probe into Navreet Singh's death on Jan 26 tractor rally

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the AAP government and police on a plea seeking a court-monitored SIT probe into the death of a 25-year-old Navreet Singh, who died after his tractor overturned during the protesting farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day.

A single-judge bench of Justice Yogesh Khanna issued notice to the Delhi government, Delhi Police, Uttar Pradesh Police, and the Chief Medical Officer of District Hospital at Rampur, where the post mortem was carried out.

The court sought their stand on the petition moved by the deceased Navreet Singh's grandfather Harmanjeet, who has claimed that the victim has suffered gunshot injuries to his head. "The grandson of the petitioner was driving the tractor and was allegedly shot by the police. After he was shot, the tractor toppled. This account was as also corroborated by other witnesses," said Sr. Adv. Vrinda Grover, appearing for Harmanjeet. She also claimed that there were two eye-witnesses for this incident, reported Live Law.

Meanwhile, the court directed the Delhi Police to file a status report with regard to the investigation on or before the next date of hearing on February 26.

On February 4, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi had visited Rampur to meet the family members of Navreet Singh. She was accompanied by senior Congress leaders including party's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, Gandhi arrived at the native Dibdiba village of the deceased farmer. She attended the 'antim ardas' (final prayers for the departed) and also sat with family members with her head covered.

(With PTI Photo)