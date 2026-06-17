Hawker Eviction Row: Mamata Banerjee Leads Protest March In Dharmatala - VIDEO

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday took to the streets in protest against the recent eviction drives targeting hawkers from Sealdah to Howrah railway stations.

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Wearing a placard on her chest, Banerjee participated in a human chain and marched through Dharmatala, signalling the party’s opposition to the removal of roadside vendors. Senior Trinamool leaders, including Kunal Ghosh and Dola Sen, joined the demonstration.

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Political observers believe the protest may also serve as a test of the party’s grassroots mobilisation on the hawker issue. The demonstration comes after Left leaders and supporters recently held protests over similar concerns at Jadavpur railway station, where sections of the public reportedly participated.

According to analysts, Banerjee may be seeking to gauge public sentiment and consolidate support among affected groups amid the ongoing eviction drives.