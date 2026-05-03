'Haven’t Received Any FIR Copy Yet': RS MP Sandeep Pathak Denies Notice, Calls Charges 'Possible Misuse Of Machinery' | VIDEO

Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak on Sunday said he has not received any formal or informal communication regarding two FIRs reportedly filed against him in Punjab. His remarks come amid media reports claiming non-bailable charges, including corruption and harassment, have been registered following his recent political switch.

‘Will Respond After Seeing FIR’: Pathak

Addressing the issue, Pathak said he is awaiting official documents before responding.

"Since yesterday, television channels have been reporting that two FIRs have been filed against me in Punjab. I have yet to receive any formal or informal information about these FIRs. Since yesterday, I've been waiting to receive a copy of the FIRs so I can respond. I don't have any information about the FIRs yet. It's possible that if an FIR has been filed after misusing government machinery, I'll be able to fully respond only after seeing it."

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Defends Integrity, Stresses ‘Political Dharma’

Reaffirming his stance, Pathak emphasised his commitment to principles irrespective of party affiliation.

"Everyone who knows me... knows well that I am a person who follows principles and righteousness. As long as I worked in the Aam Aadmi Party, I worked according to principles and righteousness. Today, I am in the Bharatiya Janata Party. I will continue to work according to principles and righteousness. Success or failure in politics does not matter to me. I have to ensure that, even if I fail, I never break my political dharma."

Exit From AAP And Switch To BJP

Pathak, who was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab in 2022, resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party in late April 2026 along with six other MPs. The group later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, citing ideological differences and dissatisfaction with the party’s functioning.

The FIRs were reportedly registered days after the defection, prompting BJP leaders to allege political vendetta by the AAP-led Punjab government. The development has further intensified the ongoing political standoff between the two parties.