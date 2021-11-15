Have tea with Dalits, make them understand…: Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh to party workers; watch video

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday told party workers to spend time with Dalits and convince them that votes were cast on the basis of nationalism and not money, region or caste.

“Have tea with 100 Dalits and make them understand that votes are cast on the basis of nationalism, and not on the basis of caste, money or region,..." the state unit chief said.

According to Indian Express, Singh further explained how workers should perceive the party and the workers’ acceptance among the members of the Dalit community.

“And, if he offers lunch along with tea, then it is confirmed that the family has got associated with the BJP. If you visit a home for 10 days and you are not offered tea and driven away, then keep trying to get tea offered there. You have to visit a thousand times. Your visits will make the party stronger and you will also become a tall leader,” Singh was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

His remarks came after Opposition parties hit out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanaht-led BJP government in UP alleging that Dalits have been facing atrocities on daily basis in the state under this regime.

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 02:14 PM IST