'Have nothing to hide; will not indulge in media trials': Newsclick Editor after 113-hour ED raid

The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) raid at the residence of Newsclick’s Editor-in-Chief, Prabir Purkayastha, lasted for over 113 hours. The raids started at several locations in the capital on Tuesday morning and ended on Sunday around 1.30 am.

According to an Indian Express report, the raids on the office of online news platform and residences of its directors are linked to foreign remittances allegedly totalling Rs 30.51 crore. This includes a remittance classified as FDI of Rs 9.59 crore from April 2018, and another of Rs 20.92 crore, which has been shown as receipts for "export of services", the report quoted senior ED officials as saying.

Meanwhile, Newsclick Editor Pranjal Pandey, in a statement on Monday said the news organisation has nothing to hide and will not indulge in media trials.

"All documentation evidencing the relationships and payments between Newsclick and its contractors, pertaining to remittances received by Newsclick, as well as tax and other financial documents, have been made available to the investigating authorities. Relevant corporate filings are also publicly available with the Registrar of Companies and other statutory authorities," the statement said.

Pandey said, "We respect the sanctity of the legal process and do not intend to indulge in a media trial. That said, we wish to confirm that the selective allegations being made against us in a section of the media are misleading, unfounded and without basis in fact or law. We will respond to the relevant allegations in the appropriate forum."

The Editor said the organisation will "not be intimidated by such actions" and will continue "to speak the truth without fear, despite attempts at stifling our voice". "We are confident our innocence will be established through the legal process," she added.