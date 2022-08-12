e-Paper Get App

'Say this with folded hands have no such thoughts,' says Nitish Kumar on being PM candidate in 2024

Kumar is being viewed as Opposition's face for prime minister's post since he snapped ties with the BJP and formed Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar.

Friday, August 12, 2022
'Have no such thoughts,' says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on being Opposition's PM candidate in 2024 polls | Photo: File Image

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is being viewed as a prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 elections by some in the Opposition since he snapped ties with the BJP.

Kumar, who was recently questioned about being seen as a PM face, said, "I say this with folded hands, I have no such thoughts. My aim is to work for everyone. I will make an effort to see that all the Opposition parties work together. If they do, it will be good."

Kumar, when asked about his role in the Opposition's unity, said, "We would want to unite everyone. I am doing positive work. I am receiving a lot of phone calls, I am doing everything. I will do everything but first I will do my work here."

