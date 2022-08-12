'Say this with folded hands have no such thoughts,' says Nitish Kumar on being PM candidate in 2024

'Have no such thoughts,' says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on being Opposition's PM candidate in 2024 polls | Photo: File Image

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is being viewed as a prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 elections by some in the Opposition since he snapped ties with the BJP.

Kumar, who was recently questioned about being seen as a PM face, said, "I say this with folded hands, I have no such thoughts. My aim is to work for everyone. I will make an effort to see that all the Opposition parties work together. If they do, it will be good."

#WATCH | "I say this with folded hands, I have no such thoughts...My work is to work for everyone. I will make an effort to see that all the Opposition parties work together. If they do, it will be good..," says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar when asked that he is being seen as a PM face pic.twitter.com/3yYnOPMT3c — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2022

Kumar, when asked about his role in the Opposition's unity, said, "We would want to unite everyone. I am doing positive work. I am receiving a lot of phone calls, I am doing everything. I will do everything but first I will do my work here."