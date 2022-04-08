'Hatred is being spread and country is being divided', says Rahul Gandhi after meeting Sharad Yadav

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, after meeting Sharad Yadav, slammed the BJP and said that hatred is being spread and the country is being divided.

"I agree with what he (Sharad Yadav) said today that the country is in a very bad situation. Hatred is being spread and the country is being divided. We have to bring the nation together and once walk on the path of the brotherhood which has been a part of our history," said Rahul Gandhi.

"In the last 2-3 years, media, institutions, BJP leaders, RSS have hidden the truth. Slowly the truth will come out. That is what is happening in Sri Lanka. The truth came out there. The truth will come out in India. What's different? India has been divided, different groups formed. It was one nation earlier, they've created different nations within the nation now. All are being pitted against each other. When this pain comes, violence comes. Don't believe me now, wait for 2-3 years," he added.

Last month on March 20, former Union Minister Sharad Yadav merged his LJD with RJD led by Lalu Prasad Yadav. Sharad Yadav had formed the LJD in 2018 after parting ways with Janata Dal (United) over the party's alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Last month the Congress Working Committee had met and suggestions were sought on how to strengthen the organization. It was also decided that Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will continue to lead the party until the election for the post of the party is held. Meanwhile, Congress is slated to elect a new party chief later this year at the culmination of organizational elections.

(With input from ANI)

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 02:08 PM IST