 Hathras stampede: UP Police Conduct Search At Bhole Baba's Ashram In Mainpuri; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHathras stampede: UP Police Conduct Search At Bhole Baba's Ashram In Mainpuri; Visuals Surface

Hathras stampede: UP Police Conduct Search At Bhole Baba's Ashram In Mainpuri; Visuals Surface

An FIR has been registered on the incident naming organizers of the prayer meeting but 'Bhole Baba' has not been named yet.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, July 04, 2024, 11:41 AM IST
article-image

Mainpuri (UP): Uttar Pradesh Police conducted a search operation at Ram Kutir Charitable Trust in Mainpuri on Thursday for 'Bhole Baba', a self-styled godman who conducted a satsang in Hathras where a stampede took place killing 123 people.

An FIR has been registered on the incident naming organizers of the prayer meeting but 'Bhole Baba' has not been named yet.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mainpuri Sunil Kumar said "Baba has not been found inside the ashram."

"There are 40-50 sevadars inside the ashram. He ('Bhole Baba') is not inside, neither he was yesterday nor he is today..." said DSP Mainpuri Sunil Kumar.

SP City Rahul Mithas said, "I had come to check the security of the ashram. Nobody was found here."

The police force was deployed around the ashram today early morning.
On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the spot and ordered a judicial probe into the incident.

Read Also
Hathras Stampede: Initial FIR Does Not Include Godman Bhole Baba's Name; 121 Killed In Tragedy
article-image

3 Member Judicial Inquiry Commission Formed

A three-member Judicial Inquiry Commission under the chairmanship of Justice (retd) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava has been constituted to ensure comprehensiveness of the subject matter and transparency in the inquiry, according to an official statement.

The Judicial Commission will investigate the various aspects of the Hathras stampede in the next two months and after the investigation, a report will be submitted to the State Government.

Read Also
Hathras Tragedy: 'Godman' Bhole Baba Blames 'Anti-Social' Elements For Stampede That Killed 121
article-image

About The Hathras Stampede Tragedy

The preacher 'Bhole Baba' identified as Suraj Pal is also known by the names of Narayan Sakar Hari and Jagat Guru Vishwahari. As per the prima facie report, the devotees rushed to seek blessings and collect soil from around the preacher's feet, but were stopped by the security personnel of 'Bhole Baba'. Later, they started pushing one another due to which several people fell to the ground, leading to chaos at the site. Some people ran towards the adjoining field filled with mud, due to which they fell and were crushed by other devotees, the report stated.

"The injured were taken to the hospital by the police and security personnel present at the site," it further said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies From Rare Amoebic Brain Infection Found In Contaminated Waters

Kerala: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies From Rare Amoebic Brain Infection Found In Contaminated Waters

Lucknow Acid Attack: Youth Accused Of Throwing Acid At NEET Girl Student Arrested; Visuals Surface

Lucknow Acid Attack: Youth Accused Of Throwing Acid At NEET Girl Student Arrested; Visuals Surface

Hathras stampede: UP Police Conduct Search At Bhole Baba's Ashram In Mainpuri; Visuals Surface

Hathras stampede: UP Police Conduct Search At Bhole Baba's Ashram In Mainpuri; Visuals Surface

Hathras Stampede: Initial FIR Does Not Include Godman Bhole Baba's Name; 121 Killed In Tragedy

Hathras Stampede: Initial FIR Does Not Include Godman Bhole Baba's Name; 121 Killed In Tragedy

Video: Drunk Student Stabs Security Guard To Death Over Denied Entry At Sindhi College Gate In...

Video: Drunk Student Stabs Security Guard To Death Over Denied Entry At Sindhi College Gate In...